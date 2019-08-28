Moody’s downgrades Yes Bank ratings

Global rating agency Moody's on Wednesday downgraded Yes Bank's ratings and said the outlook is negative, wherever applicable. “Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 11 June 2019,” it said in a statement.

The downgrade of Yes Bank's ratings takes into account the lower than expected amount of capital raised by the bank recently and the risk that the substantial decline in the bank's share price will challenge its ability to raise sufficient capital to maintain the rating at its previous level, it further said.

The move comes soon after Yes Bank raised raised ₹ 1,930 crore through QIP earlier this month.

The lender's Board of Directors is set to meet on August 30 to consider further capital raising and the downgrade could impact this.

According to market sources, it could potentially look to raise another $1 billion with the exercise taking place in the course of the current quarter.

Yes Bank scrip has been under pressure due to weak results and more recently concerns over its exposure to CG Power. The stock of Yes Bank was trading 7.78 per cent lower at ₹59.30.

