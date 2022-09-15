Motilal Oswal Financial Services to invest ₹2 crore in StockPe

Motilal Oswal Financial Services will invest ₹2 crore in StockPe as seed funding to acquire a strategic stake in the stock market education platform, the company said in a release on Thursday.

Launched in June 2022, StockPe application provides stock market learning experience to new age investors and traders, and allows them to put their learnings to test through virtual tournaments. It has a user base of over 35,000.

StockPe said that it plans to improve its products and focus on growth through this round of funding.

“With an objective of bringing education enabled financial inclusivity in the country, MOFSL has made a strategic investment for acquiring a considerable stake in StockPe,” said Ajay Menon, whole-time director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Customers who have gained knowledge from StockPe, will be able to access the investment ecosystem of research insights and trading platforms provided by Motial Oswal Financial.

“We are on a continuous lookout for more such investment and tie-up opportunities with the upcoming start-ups in our space,” Menon added.