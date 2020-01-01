Money & Banking

Muthoot Capital raises ₹145 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised ₹145.37 crore through securitisation.

The company has completed the transaction, it said in a regulatory filing.

“Muthoot Capital Services Ltd completed a securitisation transaction of ₹145.37 crore on December 31, 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of ₹578.81 crore through securitisation/direct assignment transactions during the FY2019-20,” it said.

The entire pool is from the non-priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the RBI in this regard, it added.

