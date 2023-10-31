Muthoot Capital Services Ltd has posted a net profit of Rs 100.96 crore in the six months ended September 30.

In a quarter-to-quarter comparison of the respective financial years, the net profit increased from Rs 17.75 crore to Rs 83.21 crore, recording increased growth from the same period last year.

The company disbursed loans amounting to Rs 328 crore during the quarter. The total AUM reached Rs 1,771 crore at the end of the quarter. During the quarter, the company has done an ARC of Rs 235 crore on sub-standard assets.

Also read: Quarterly results. Muthoot Capital Services posts 26% rise in Q1 net profit

Mathews Markose, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd said, “We laid the roadmap for digital sales and deepened the product holding per customer with the use of analytics on the existing customer base. We see strong tail-winds in the quarters to come in the form of festive season bonanza in automobile sales, and this should see our business scaling newer heights. We look forward to the rest of the year with great optimism.”