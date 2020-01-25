Money & Banking

Muthoot Capital Services Q3 net down 23%

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 25, 2020 Published on January 25, 2020

Muthoot Capital Services on Saturday reported a decline of 22.77 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹18.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had reported a net profit of ₹24.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

However, its total revenue from operations rose 11.47 per cent to ₹150.69 crore during the quarter as against ₹135.18 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Total expenses stood at ₹125.34 crore.

Quarterly Results
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
