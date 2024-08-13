The gold loan lender Muthoot Finance has registered a 11 per cent growth in PAT at ₹1,079 crore in Q1 FY25 as against ₹975 crores in Q1 FY24.

Loan AUM stood at ₹84,324 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to ₹67,639 crore in Q1 FY24, registering a growth of 25 per cent. During the quarter, loan assets increased by ₹8,497 crore and gold Loan assets by ₹8,043 crore.

The consolidated PAT in Q1 increased by 14 per cent to ₹1,196 crore against ₹1,045 crore last year. Consolidated Loan Assets Under Management grew 28 per cent to ₹98,048 crore in Q1 FY25 as against ₹76,799 crore last year.

George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman said “in the backdrop of India being on a positive growth trajectory, evolving as an attractive global investment destination, the financial sector is set to play a crucial role in this journey. With sweeping digitisation across financial sector, we will continue to intensify our digital efforts to improve access to credit and include customers across the social pyramid. As we continue to retain our leadership position in gold loan industry, our strategic emphasis on digital initiatives and the expansion of our non-gold loan portfolio positions us well for sustained success in FY25 and beyond.”

Gold loan disbursements

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said “We had an impressive start to the year with our standalone Loan Assets Under Management reaching a historic high of ₹84,324 crore, driven by robust 23 per cent growth in gold loan of ₹14,883 crore and a 11 per cent increase of ₹8,043 crore. This growth is a testament to our three-pronged strategy to focus on disbursements, operational efficiency, and maintaining healthy margins. In this quarter, Gold Loan disbursements was the highest ever in any quarter amounting to ₹73,648 crore. Further, the Gold Loan disbursements to new customers was also the highest ever in any quarter amounting to ₹5,651 crore”.

“As we continue our efforts to diversify our loan book, our non-gold segments including microfinance loans, personal loans, and home loans have also shown significant progress, contributing to a well-rounded financial performance. The housing finance arm achieved disbursements of ₹221 crore in Q1 FY25 as against ₹109 crore in Q1 FY24. Our microfinance arm saw its Loan AUM for Q1 FY25 increasing to ₹9,952 crore as against ₹7,008 crore in Q1 FY24”.