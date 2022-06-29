Muthoot Finance launches updated version of  web application 

Muthoot Finance has launched the new upgraded version of ‘Muthoot Online’ ( https://online.muthootfinance.com/ ) web application, offering an extended range of features that promises an omni channel experience to its customers. There are a plethora of features loaded in the web application for all types of loan repayments- including repayment of Gold Loan, Home Loan, Personal Loan and Vehicle Loans offered by Muthoot Finance.

With the recent upgrade on the web front, George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director said that the customers can have a hassle-free user experience to avail these services from the comfort of their homes.

Customers can avail and repay gold loan, home loan, personal loan and vehicle loan, buy Insurance & zero interest products online along with accessing host of other facilities 24X7. The website assures high-tech security features to ensure customer’s data privacy. “Our main goal is to create a one-stop diversified financial supermarket that offers varied financial services keeping customer-centricity as the prime focus”, he said.

The company had also conducted a lucky draw contest for the customers who had transacted online for the period Sepember 27, 202’1 to March 31, 2022. Titled the ‘Muthoot Wheel of Fortune’‘ programme , the contest selected 35 lucky winners to win gifts such as smart phones, home theatre systems, smart bands, and bluetooth speakers. The winners will be announced on the social media handles of Muthoot Finance - Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .