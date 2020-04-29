Money & Banking

NABARD employees contribute ₹9.85 crore to PM CARES

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 29, 2020 Published on April 29, 2020

Employees of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have contributed ₹9.85 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

NABARD, in a statement, said it has a strength of 3,554 staff members, who have contributed the sum from their salary in response to the appeal for contribution to the fund.

The PM CARES Fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the Covid-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected.

