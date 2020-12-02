Nabard, SBI ink MoU for livelihood intervention projects

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Nabard’s Karnataka Regional Office on Wednesday has entered into MoU with State Bank of India (SBI), LHO-Bengaluru, to take up joint intervention projects and provide support, concessional refinance and capacity building of the stakeholders in Nabard’s livelihood projects.
The ongoing development initiatives of Nabard and SBI include — Tribal Development Fund (TDF), Watershed Development Fund (WDF), Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs), Self -Help Group (SHGs), and Joint Liability Groups (JLGs). The MoU will benefit farmers and 45,000 beneficiaries of 260 FPOs in 28 districts; 8,500 beneficiaries of 70 watersheds in 20 districts and 15 tribal development programmes (wadis) along with JLGs/ SHGs through EShakti (digitisation)/artisans/agri-preneurs/agri-start-ups.
Under Nabard’s EShakti project launched in 29 districts, around 3.02 lakh SHGs have been digitised and 2.81 lakh SHGs are credit-linked as of October 1, 2020. This MoU aims at SBI acting as an implementing agency for digitising their SHGs and on-boarding on Nabard’s EShakti portal across Karnataka.
According to Niraj Kumar Verma, CGM, Nabard, “This will facilitate the availability of credit to the SHGs. Further, each branch of SBI in rural and semi-urban areas will strive to finance 50 JLGs and SHGs annually. Nabard will also extend grant support for the promotion of JLGs and SBI would explore the possibility of entering into a separate MoU with Nabard for promotion of JLGs with BC/BF support.”
Nabard is also planning to extend support at the rate of 60 per cent of ₹5,000 to conduct financial literacy programmes in the rural/semi-urban branches and through Financial Literacy Centres (FLCs) of SBI. Aiming at financial inclusion, Nabard would also extend grant support for procuring infrastructure support like VSAT, mobile signal boosters, handheld projectors to SBI.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
He should have the ability to independently think and differentiate himself from the herd
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...