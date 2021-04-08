NABARD Tamil Nadu region aims ₹40,000 crore loan disbursals in FY22

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Tamil Nadu region is planning to make ₹40,000 crore of loan disbursal in FY22, according to a senior official of the development bank.
During FY21, loans disbursed by Tamil Nadu Regional Office of the NABARD reached an all-time high of ₹27,104 crore, nearly doubling from ₹14,458 crore disbursed the previous year.
“In FY21, our loan disbursal grew by 87per cent to ₹27,104 crore. If the same level of growth sustains and co-operation from all stakeholders continues, we are confident of disbursing loans worth ₹40,000 crore in FY22,” S Selvaraj, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Tamil Nadu Region said here on Thursday.
He was addressing a press conference in the city to highlight the milestone achieved by NABARD Tamil Nadu region.
Also read: Nabard staff strike on March 30, seek pension updation
Selvaraj said that the growth in loan disbursement of NABARD Tamil Nadu region is higher than the national growth rate and also assumes significance as it came during the pandemic-hit year.
“This growth (in disbursements) is really remarkable since office functioning were severely impacted during the first five months due to Covid-19,” Selvaraj said, adding, “The support from Tamil Nadu government and government institutions and from stakeholders such as commercial banks, co-operative banks, NBFC-MFIs, selfless work and dedication by NABARD officials and transparent and simplified procedures at NABARD are the major reasons that enabled this robust growth.”
At pan-India level, Loans and advances of NABARD grew by 25 per cent to to ₹6.03-lakh crore in FY21 as against ₹4.81-lakh crore in the previous year.
Of the total disbursement in Tamil Nadu during FY21, refinancing of loans to eligible financial institutions increased by 89 per cent to ₹23,062 crore while support for rural infrastructure stood at ₹4,042 crore. The development bank also extended a grant assistance of ₹31 crore to various innovative projects to Agri and allied sectors.
Also read: CAG seeks details of performance audit of public sector banks recapitalisation
Of the total refinancing, Cooperative banks accounted for a major share at ₹8,761 crore (38 per cent) followed by Commercial Banks (₹6,602 crore), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) – ₹4,840 crore and NBFC / NBFC-MFIs at ₹2,858 crore.
The ratio between loan refinancing and rural infrastructure support stood 85-15 per cent in FY21. Selvaraj said in FY22, the share of rural infrastructure may go up to 25 per cent as per the demand.
To aid the economic revival, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended a fresh support of ₹50,000 crore to the All-India Financial Institutions for new lending in FY22. Out of which, NABARD will be provided a special liquidity facility (SLF) of ₹25,000 crore for one year to support agriculture and allied activities, the rural non-farm sector and non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions.
“RBI has announced a SLF window to address liquidity problems faced by banks due to the pandemic. Last year, we released ₹1,500 crore to banks in Tamil Nadu under this facility. This year also we expect to extend around ₹2,000 crore to Cooperative Banks and RRBs to meet liquidity challenges, if any,” Selvaraj said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...