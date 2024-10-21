Sachin Bansal, Chairman and CEO, Navi Finserv Ltd | Photo Credit: G R N OSMASHEKAR

Navi Finserv has withdrawn a planned bond sale scheduled for bidding later in the day, five merchant bankers said on Monday, days after the country's financial regulator barred the non-bank finance company (NBFC) from issuing new loans.

The company was scheduled to raise 1 billion rupees (nearly $12 million) through two-year and three-month bonds, with a coupon of 10.40 per cent, payable on a quarterly basis, the bankers said.

Navi Finserv did not give a reason for withdrawing the issue, according to the bankers. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India barred four NBFCs, including Navi Finserv, from sanctioning and disbursing loans due to "usurious" pricing and for charging a significant mark-up over their funding costs.

A spokesperson for Navi Finserv -- started by Sachin Bansal, founder of the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart -- had said it was reviewing the circular and was committed to addressing all concerns raised "promptly and effectively".

"There is no sense in borrowing funds," with lending stalled, one of the bankers said. Bankers are also looking out for any rating downgrades on existing bonds issued by the firm, another banker added.

The bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The bonds of the NBFC, whose loan book stood at 80.37 billion rupees as of March end, are rated A by Crisil.