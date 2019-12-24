NBFC balance sheet grew at a slower pace in FY19, FY20 H1

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
The consolidated balance sheet of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) expanded at a slower pace in 2018-19 and in the first half of 2019-20 in the aftermath of a series of defaults at IL&FS and rating downgrades of a few companies, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
The RBI report on ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2018-19’, which was released on Tuesday, noted that housing finance companies also experienced deceleration in credit growth and muted profitability as market confidence in the sector waned.
The NBFC sector grew in size by 17.9 per cent to ₹30.9-lakh crore in 2018-19 from ₹26.2-lakh crore in 2017-18 when it had registered a year-on-year growth of 26.8 per cent.
By September-end 2019, the total assets and liabilities of NBFCs stood at ₹32.57-lakh crore, or a 13.2 per cent growth.
“The pace of expansion was lower than in 2017-18, mainly due to rating downgrades and liquidity stress in a few large NBFCs in the aftermath of the IL&FS event,” it noted.
While the slowdown was witnessed mainly in the non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC category, deposit-taking NBFCs broadly maintained their pace of growth, the report said, adding that in in 2019-20 (up to September), growth in the balance sheet size of both these categories of NBFCs had moderated due to a sharp deceleration in credit growth.
The report noted that credit extended by NBFCs continued to grow in 2018-19, albeit at a slower pace of 16 per cent, against 31.8 per cent in 2017-18.
Industry is the largest recipient of credit provided by the NBFC sector, followed by retail loans and services. Credit to industry and services was subdued in relation to the previous year.
However, growth in retail loans continued its momentum, it said.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...