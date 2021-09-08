Neeraj Chopra, Olympic gold medalist signs first brand endorsement with Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Wednesday announced the signing of a multi-year brand partnership with Indian athlete and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, as its brand ambassador. This association also marks the very first brand partnership to be signed with the champion javelin thrower, post his historic win at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Commenting on the partnership, Venky Iyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said in a statement, “As a VSM awardee in the Army and a National Icon today, Neeraj symbolises incredible passion for excellence and a great commitment to serving the nation. For us at Tata AIA, his sports journey echoes greatly with our vision of enabling dreams and inspiring healthier and happier lives. And quite like we observe in Neeraj’s journey, Passion for Excellence, and an Obsession to do the best for our consumers, the people of India, are among the core values at Tata AIA. We are delighted to partner with Neeraj and welcome him warmly into the Tata AIA family.”

Neeraj Chopra, said, “Joining the Tata AIA family was a logical step for me. I firmly believe that there is a need to educate Indians, especially the youth, about the need for life insurance and to help them plan for their financial goals, at the right time. Further, the pandemic has made us realise the key need to pursue physical and emotional wellbeing in our day to day life. Tata AIA’s protection and health and wellness solutions offer distinct and significant benefits to consumers. I am happy be a part of the brand’s vision and look forward exciting times ahead.”

Embodying the vision

Neeraj Chopra closely embodies Tata AIA’s vision of enabling dreams and inspiring healthier and happier lives and its core value of passion for excellence. He has consistently set high benchmarks and pioneered change through dedication to his sport. Over the next few years, Neeraj will support Tata AIA’s efforts in offering solutions to its consumers across the country.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also underlined the need for life and health insurance, more emphatically than ever. With a premium-to-GDP penetration of less than 3.5 per cent in India, there is a clear and urgent need to fast-track the insurance journey in the country.

Neeraj’s association with Tata AIA stems from his own experience and understanding of the need for adequate life and health cover and timely planning for one’s key life milestones. It is his firm belief that life insurance helps individuals plan for their protection related needs as well as cater to their health, wellness and wealth creation needs. This forms the basis of his choosing to partner with Tata AIA.