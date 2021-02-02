Money & Banking

New CEO at LIC Housing Finance

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL), on Tuesday, said Y Viswanatha Gowd has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from February 1. Gowd’s appointment as MD and CEO of LICHFL follows the resignation of Siddhartha Mohanty with effect from February 1.

Mohanty has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). LIC has 40.31 per cent stake in LICHFL.

board of directors (appointment and change)
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
