No move to seek details on ‘religion’ in bank KYC forms: IBA

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on Saturday said there is no move by banks to introduce a new column in their ‘know-your-customer’ (KYC) forms asking depositors and clients to mention their religion.

This clarification by the banking industry body comes in backdrop of messages doing the social media rounds that “Bank KYC forms may, for the first time, seek details of clients’ religion.”

VG Kannan, Chief Executive, IBA, in a statement, said: “There is a newspaper item stating that ‘banks may introduce a new column in KYC forms for their depositors and clients to mention their religion. In this regard, it is to state that there is no such move in this direction.