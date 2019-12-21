Money & Banking

No move to seek details on ‘religion’ in bank KYC forms: IBA

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 21, 2019 Published on December 21, 2019

Clarification came in the backdrop of rumours doing rounds on social media

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on Saturday said there is no move by banks to introduce a new column in their ‘know-your-customer’ (KYC) forms asking depositors and clients to mention their religion.

This clarification by the banking industry body comes in backdrop of messages doing the social media rounds that “Bank KYC forms may, for the first time, seek details of clients’ religion.”

VG Kannan, Chief Executive, IBA, in a statement, said: “There is a newspaper item stating that ‘banks may introduce a new column in KYC forms for their depositors and clients to mention their religion. In this regard, it is to state that there is no such move in this direction.

