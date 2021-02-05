Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, proposed the ‘One Nation One Ombudsman’ approach for grievance redressal, in a move aimed at enhancing consumer protection.
“To make the alternate dispute redress mechanism simpler and more responsive to the customers of regulated entities, it has been decided to implement, inter alia, integration of the three ombudsman schemes and adoption of the ‘One Nation One Ombudsman’ approach for grievance redressal,” said the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.
This is intended to make the process of redress of grievances easier by enabling the customers of the banks, NBFCs and non-bank issuers of PPIs to register their complaints under the integrated scheme, with one centralised reference point, it said.
The Integrated Ombudsman Scheme will be rolled out in June 2021.
As an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, three ombudsman schemes – Banking Ombudsman Scheme, Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies and Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions – are in operation from 22 ombudsman offices of the RBI located across the country.
The RBI had operationalised complaint management system portal as a one-stop solution for alternative dispute resolution of customer complaints not resolved satisfactorily by the regulated entities.
“The proposed Integrated Ombudsmen Scheme combining the schemes of banks, NBFCs and Non-Bank Prepaid Payments Issuers will help in easy lodging of customer grievances and addressal. It is a step in the right direction for improving the customer service in banks,” said Rajkiran Rai, Chairman, Indian Banks’ Association and Managing Director and CEO, Union Bank of India.
Mandar Agashe, Founder and MD, Sarvatra Technologies, said with interoperability among various payment systems on the rise, the RBI’s new ombudsman approach is a welcome move. “It’s a big step to bring more effectiveness and speed similar to one nation one card,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...