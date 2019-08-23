Oriental Bank to offer home and personal loans via 59 minutes portal

Come September 1, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) will offer home loans and personal loans through the ‘psbloansin59minutes’ portal, according to a top official.

This will be in addition to the MSME loans provided by OBC through this portal, Mukesh Kumar Jain, Managing Director and CEO, told BusinessLine.

The bank also plans to offer vehicle loans through the same portal in the coming days, he added. OBC has been offering in-principle approval for MSME loans up to ₹5 crore through the same portal.

The whole effort would be to grant in-principle approval for personal loans in one to two days and home loans in seven to 10 days, Jain added.