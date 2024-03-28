Pankaj Dwivedi has taken charge as an Executive Director at Union Bank of India (UBI).

Following his appointment, the bank now has four Executive Directors (EDs). Besides Dwivedi, the other EDs are – Nitesh Ranjan, Ramasubramanian S and Sanjay Rudra. A Manimekhalai is helming the bank as MD & CEO.

Prior to joining UBI, Dwivedi was General Manager in Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB). He has more than 31 years banking experience, having worked at P&SB branches, zonal office and various departments at head office.