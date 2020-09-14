Paytm First Games ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Paytm First Games (PFG), a subsidiary of digital financial service platform Paytm, has roped in cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador.

“Onboarding our newest @Paytm family member!,” Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a tweet.

Tendulkar would promote the gaming platform PFG and all its fantasy sports (sporting events happening virtually).

Paytm is the official umpire partner for IPL till 2022 and has been the title sponsor for Indian cricket.