One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns brand Paytm, has rolled out ‘Paytm Health Saathi’, an exclusive health and income protection plan for its merchant partners. This plan is available on the ‘Paytm for Business’ app.

This initiative is part of Paytm’s ongoing efforts to support its vast network of merchant partners by providing them with affordable, comprehensive healthcare benefits.

Starting at just ₹35 per month on a monthly subscription, Paytm Health Saathi offers a range of services that includes unlimited doctor teleconsultation, in-person doctor visits (OPD) within its partner network. It also includes income protection cover in the event of business interruptions due to accidents, natural calamities such as floods and fires, or strikes. “The launch of Paytm Health Saathi underscores our steadfast commitment to ensuring the welfare of our merchant partners. This initiative is part of our mission to equip them with comprehensive and affordable coverage that supports their continued operations”, a Paytm spokesperson said.

The launch of ‘Paytm Health Saathi’ aims to safeguard the wellbeing of its merchants, ensuring their health and business continuity.

The doctor teleconsultation service is powered by MediBuddy, providing additional benefits including discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests.

The claim process is streamlined and can be completed with just a few clicks, within the app, ensuring that its merchant partners can focus on their business without any worry. “By offering tailored solutions, aligned to their needs, we aim to strengthen the robust support system we provide to our community of business owners”, Paytm said.

The pilot for ‘Paytm Health Saathi’ started in May and has already seen over 3,000 merchant partners avail the plan. Following its initial success, the company rolled out this feature to all its merchants earlier this month.