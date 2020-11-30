Paytm Money to facilitate investment in public offers

Paytm Money will start facilitating investments in Initial Public Offers (IPOs) in India. The company has made the process of IPO application completely digital and simple for retail investors.

Paytm Money has enabled investors to instantly apply for all the latest IPOs via UPI ID, linked to their bank accounts to complete the IPO application process.

The platform offers a seamless interface to make changes in, cancel or reapply for the bid application within the IPO window. It is equipped with features enabling investors to track upcoming IPOs, view the company history and details, download prospectus, and also check the performance of past IPOs. This service is available on both the Paytm Money app and website.

Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money said, “The Indian start-up ecosystem has a growing appetite to enter the capital market, now more companies want to raise capital from a broader set of investors with a public listing. Likewise, investors are also increasingly willing to diversify their portfolio. This presents a big opportunity and we intend to make the process more accessible to our fellow citizens. In the near future, we plan to launch IPO funding, derivatives trading, margin finance and a host of other value-adding features to make investing seamless and convenient. This is aligned with our mission to drive financial inclusion across the country.”

