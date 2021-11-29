Paytm Payments Bank rolls out ‘Paytm Transit card’

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) has rolled out a ‘Paytm Transit Card’, aiming to equip millions of Indians with one physical card for all their everyday needs — from travel in metro, railways, State-owned bus services, toll & parking charges to payments at offline merchant stores, online shopping and more.
The first phase of rollout is being launched in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail, Ahmedabad Metro and the Delhi Airport Express Line.
The card linked to the Paytm Wallet can be used for all transactions of a user — from travel in metros, buses and trains, to pay toll and parking charges, payment at offline and online stores to withdrawal of cash from ATMs.
Users can top up the Paytm Wallet account to use the card and do not need to maintain any separate account. Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank said, “The launch of the Paytm Transit Card will enable millions of Indians with the power of one single card that takes care of all transportation as well as banking needs. This will drive financial inclusion and accessibility for all. We are glad to be a part of the NCMC initiative and will continue to work towards the digitisation of the transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of smart mobility solutions.”
With this launch, users won’t have to worry about carrying multiple cards for different purposes and just use the Paytm Transit Card for all their payments.
The launch of the Transit Card is aligned with the firm’s initiatives to bring out products that make banking and transactions seamlessly operable for all Indians. ‘Paytm Transit Card’ would help promote National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and the Digital India initiative further.
The physical card will be delivered at the doorstep of the user or can be purchased at designated sales points. The prepaid card is directly linked to the Paytm Wallet, where users can just top-up the wallet to use the transit card and do not need to create any separate account.
The Paytm Transit Card is already live in the Delhi Airport Express line and Ahmedabad Metro. With the Paytm Transit Card, people can use the same card in these metros as well as other metro stations across the country.
Paytm Transit Card is the firm’s second product in the mass transit category after the success of PPBL FASTags. .
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...