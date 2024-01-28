Pension regulator PFRDA wants to enable the setting up of an ‘information help desk for NPS/APY’ to help prospective or existing NPS/APY subscribers with their queries regarding scheme features, process/procedures for enrolment, operations and exits.

This proposed help desk would also disseminate information on old age income security, retirement planning, pension, etc.

Towards this end, it has now invited bids by issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) from professional call-centre operators for being appointed as an information help desk service provider.

The proposed help desk would also help obtain feedback or understanding the expectations of the system; obtain feedback from the subscribers/participants attending the various awareness sessions conducted by PFRDA’s empanelled training agency or by retirement planners.

The appointed service provider would also be required to inform the existing subscribers of their persistent contributions regarding their NPS/APY account.

PFRDA has in the RFP made it clear that it does not intend to set up the infrastructure for the information help desk. It, however, intends to hire the existing infrastructure of bidders including tele-calling executives on a lease basis from their existing call centres.

Eligibility criteria

The minimum eligibility criteria include the bidder to be a registered company in India under the Companies Act or a Registered Partnership or a Limited Liability Partnership. However, proposals from consortiums would not be entertained.

Also, the bidder should have been in the business of providing business process outsourcing/call centre/contact centre/ITeS-related services for the past five years.

The bidder should be operating a call centre process for at least two financial institution and one government organisation during the last three years on the date of submission of bid.

Also, the bidder should have net profits in at least three out of the previous five financial years (FY2018-19 to FY2022-23). The average turnover from call centre-related business should not be less than ₹ 50 crore in the last three financial years (FY2020-21 to 2022-23), PFRDA has said.