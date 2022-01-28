DHFL case: Piramal mulls legal options as NCLAT seeks CoC to consider 63 Moons plea 

With the NCLAT asking the Committee of Creditors of DHFL to consider the petition filed by 63 Moons Technologies, Piramal Enterprises Ltd has said it will pursue the matter as various legal options are available, including the Supreme Court . In a statement on Friday, PEL said the DHFL acquisition by Piramal Group remains unaffected and the business integration continues as envisaged. “We have analysed the detailed judgment of the NCLAT and consulted our legal advisors. We are confident and will continue to pursue the matter as multiple legal options are available to us for our future course of action, including approaching the Apex court,” PEL said. It further noted that most appeals filed by several parties before the NCLAT against Piramal’s approved DHFL resolution plan were disposed off on January 27, 2022. In the case of one of the appeals, which was limited to the extent of challenging the distribution of proceeds (if any) from fraudulent transactions to the benefit of the Resolution Applicant, NCLAT has ordered it to be re-considered by the CoC, it said. 63 Moons had filed a petition in NCLAT against Piramal ascribing a value of ₹1 to ₹40,000 crore worth of recoverable assets in the DHFL case. The company had non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹200 crore in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd acquired DHFL for ₹34,250 crore in September 2021.

