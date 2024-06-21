Financial planning to create a retirement corpus should start early, said Vasudevan Desikachari, Zonal Head, South, LIC Mutual Fund, in Coimbatore on Friday.

Speaking at an Investor Conclave on the theme: “Retire with confidence” organised by the BL Portfolio, along with LIC Mutual Fund, he said that by investing wisely, it will be possible for a person to grow his wealth and create value. The government quoted inflation at 6 per cent. The investment should beat inflation. He urged the investors to go for goal-based planning. There are several options: gold, stocks, mutual funds, insurance, etc. India is growing at a rapid pace in mutual funds. Investors should also read scheme related documents before investing their money in a product, he added.

A person planning for a retirement corpus should look at creating a corpus that will outlive the investor, said Parvatha Vardhini C, Editor of BL Portfolio. There are several challenges — inflation, longevity, and healthcare — that should be taken into account while planning for the retirement corpus. The investor should also plan for the right withdrawal rates by estimating the living expenses post-retirement and deciding on asset allocation. The investment should be rebalanced and reviewed a few years before retirement, she added.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of businessLine, said the paper offers technical analysis covering a broad spectrum of asset classes and offers actionable guidance. “We keep up with emerging trends. We have our own internal ratings for mutual funds, which follows a robust assessing methodology devised by professionals and we rate equity, debt, and hybrid funds,” he said.