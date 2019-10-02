PMC Bank crisis: ICAI initiates disciplinary proceedings

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has initiated disciplinary proceedings in the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) matter followingmedia reports about major financial irregularities and failure of internal control systems leading to downfall of the cooperative bank.

Besides writing to the concerned bank, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also written to all concerned regulatory agencies including RBI and Maharashtra Cooperative societies, sources said.

Also read: Statutory auditors’ role in forefront again after PMC Bank crisis

ICAI has also written to the statutory auditor of PMC Bank pertaining to financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 seeking clarification on the matter, they added.

It may be recalled that Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs had recently said that Government would look at all aspects of PMC Bank failure including the role of auditors, independent directors and regulators.

Already, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has initiated investigations into HDIL, a key borrower from PMC Bank, it is learnt.