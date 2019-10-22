PMC depositors present 19-point charter of demands to RBI

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
An informal delegation of about 10 depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank met senior Reserve Bank of India officials, including the Executive Director dealing with urban co-operative banks, to present a 19-point charter of demands, including seeking easing of withdrawal cap in case of health issues, marriage, education, payment of tax, society expenses, and revival package.
The RBI officials are believed to have told the delegation that they will revert on the demands raised by them in a week or so either through a press conference or press release. “It has been one month since the RBI put PMC Bank under directions. We are running here and there, demonstrating everyday to get back our hard-earned money. We told them it is high time they told us a time-frame for resolving the issues being faced by us. “The RBI said they would hold a press conference (in a week’s time). We have given them an ultimatum of October 30. We (16 lakh depositors) will not celebrate Diwali as a mark of protest,” said a delegation member.
For revival package, the RBI should speak to the government to decide on the quantum of funds needed for revival/ merger with another bank, said the member.
The delegation also demanded that families of the six depositors, who died in the wake of their inability to withdraw money from the bank, should be given ₹25 lakh compensation each from any fund – contingency fund or relief fund.
According to hotelier Amardeep Tony Singh, the restrictions imposed by the RBI on withdrawal of depositors’ funds/ money in PMC Bank, have severely impacted them. Businesses are being forced to shut shop, educational and charitable institutions are finding it difficult to function, and ordinary citizens are unable to feed their families.
In addition to the financial loss, depositors are living under constant stress due to the uncertainty about whether they will get their money back.
PMC Bank was placed under directions by the RBI from the close of its business on September 23 on account of major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank, and wrong/under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports that came to its notice.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism