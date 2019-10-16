Money & Banking

PMC case: Court extends custody of Waryam Singh, 2 others

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2019

Waryam Singh

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has been granted judicial custody of Waryam Singh, Chairman of PMC Bank, along with Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan Chairman and MD of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) until October 16. The trio had been booked for alleged financial irregularities at PMC Bank along with Joy Thomas, Bank's ex-Managing Director.

Read also: How the PMC Bank scam was kept hidden for many years

The EOW had earlier got custody of the individuals till October 14. Since the EOW needed more time to interrogate them for alleged financial irregularities with PMC Bank, they were produced in the Esplanade court on Wednesday.

