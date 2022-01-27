hamburger

Money & Banking

PNB Q3 net up 96.42 per cent at ₹1,151 crore

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jan 27, 2022
image caption

The public sector bank’s consolidated total income for the quarter ended December 31 stood at ₹22,275 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second largest public sector bank, on Thursday reported a 96.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, at ₹1,151 crore as compared to ₹586 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal. 

The public sector bank had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,200 crore in Q2 FY22.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, PNB has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,431 crore (up from ₹1,606 crore a year ago). The bottomline performance for the first nine months of this fiscal is higher than the consolidated net profit of ₹2,152 crore recorded for all of FY21, Punjab National Bank’s filings with the stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, PNB’s consolidated total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹22,275 crore (₹23,383 crorea year ago). In the September 2021 quarter, PNB had recorded total income of ₹21,597 crore.

Both gross NPA and net NPA saw an increase in absolute terms. As a percentage of advances, gross NPA stood at 12.88 per cent (12.99 per cent). Net NPA grew to 4.90 per cent (4.03 per cent).

Published on January 27, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you