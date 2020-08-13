Poonawalla Finance rolls out special loan scheme for chartered accountants

Poonawalla Finance Pvt Ltd, a non-deposit taking NBFC, has signed an agreement to offer a collateral-free special term loan scheme for Chartered Accountants (CAs).

The move would benefit more than three lakh CAs, who are members of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The loan scheme will further shore up their financial requirements towards their professional practice and meeting personal exigencies, it said in a statement.

“We believe that offering credit support to MSMEs and professionals like CAs and doctors for business development will further strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystem and boost economic growth,” said Adar Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Finance.

The term loan, tailor-made scheme for the CAs, offers an attractive interest rate, zero prepayment charges, 100 per cent online digital processing and gives the option to take over their existing loans with higher interest rates.