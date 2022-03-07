Proposed hike in motor TP insurance to help insurers amidst claim inflation

The proposed hike in motor third-party premium after two years will have an impact on consumers but will benefit industry, experts said, pointing out that there has been a high amount of inflation.

Customers who wish to avoid an increase in premiumy can renew their policies before the new rates become effective on April 1, 2022, said Ashwini Dubey, Head-Motor Renewals, Policybazaar.com.

“With the rise in the number of third-party claims after the initial drop during the Covid-19 pandemic, GICs had written to IRDAI, proposing the mandatory increase in TP rates, which has now been accepted. This will lead to an increase in insurance premiums for both comprehensive and third party as TP is a part of comprehensive. Since TP insurance is mandatory by law, this will impact all customers,” Dubey said.

While third-party premium rates are revised on an annual basis by IRDAI, these were put on hold in 2020, and then again in 2021, to give relief to policyholders during the pandemic.

‘Competitive intensity’

“As such, the impact of hike has to be seen through competitive intensity. If there is continued tepid growth in new motor sales, aggressive insurers may want to pass on the higher TP rates through lower OD prices. However, considering the already high overall loss ratios of the industry (overall loss ratio for the industry was at a cyclical high of 93 per cent as of H1 FY22 the first half of the fiscal year), we expect improving profitability post this hike,” said a report by ICICI Securities.

The government had on March 4 issued draft notification of motor third-party premium rates for the financial year 2022-23 for stakeholder’s consultation.

Significantly, it has proposed a discount of 15 per cent for electric private cars, electric two wheelers, electric goods carrying commercial vehicles and electric passenger carrying vehicles. A discount of 7.5 per cent on motor TP premium rates for hybrid electric vehicles is also proposed.