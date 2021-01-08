‘Provisions of the resolution plan submitted by Oaktree not in compliance with law’

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Continuing the war of letters over Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, has written to the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, contending that certain provisions of the resolution plan submitted by Oaktree Capital are not in compliance with law and that it should be disqualified from the voting process.
In the letter sent earlier this week, Piramal is understood to have also said that Oaktree’s bid will not help DHFL comply with capital adequacy requirements post implementation of the resolution plan.
“We sincerely request you to take the above on record and take necessary actions to direct the Administrator and the Committee of Creditors to forthwith reject the Other Resolution Plan and disqualify it from the voting process under the CIRP,” said Piramal in the letter.
Piramal has pointed out that Oaktree intends to infuse only ₹1,000 crore in DHFL through either equity, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or subordinated debt, and that, too, over a 12-month period after the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal. “...it is evident that the Other Bidder (Oaktree) is undertaking only a balance sheet restructuring and there is no other concrete Tier I capital infusion on day one to enhance ‘real’ capital adequacy for the business to meet true minimum capital adequacy requirements for the business,” said Piramal in his letter, adding that the proposed infusion of ₹1,000 crore seems to be only from a scoring perspective as provided in the evaluation matrix prescribed under the CIRP.
“Failure to meet the capital adequacy provisioning requirements will result in the business of DHFL being in contravention of applicable laws in this regard,” he has further said, adding that Oaktree’s resolution plan is non-complaint with the requirements of Sections 30(2)(e) of the IBC and cannot be presented to the CoC for its approval under Section 30(3) of the IBC.
Meanwhile, in a media statement on Friday, Piramal gave a point-by-point rejoinder of Oaktree’s contentions, and said: “The Piramal bid for DHFL offers the lenders the highest upfront cash recovery, has the highest score on the COC evaluation matrix, is fully compliant with all regulatory norms, and is fully and immediately implementable.”
“Oaktree is bringing in minimal equity into DHFL. The initial equity being brought in is a mere ₹1 lakh,” it further said.
Oaktree had also written a similar letter addressed to DHFL’s Administrator and lenders urging that its additional offer should be considered.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...