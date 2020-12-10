Pull payments made on behalf of merchants: Acquirer banks should not push consumers to pay for services

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs to move towards creating an environment whereby for pull payments effected on behalf of merchants, the acquirer banks/Payment Aggregators (PAs) are not allowed to push consumers to pay for a payment service, according to a study by an IIT Professor.
Pull payments entail a recipient (for example a merchant) requesting payment. Ashish Das, Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT-Bombay, in his study, ‘Charging Consumers for Merchant Payments’, emphasised that consumers have a relationship only with the core merchant and the issuer bank (that issues cards).
As such, it is grossly questionable for acquirer banks/ PAs to explicitly charge the consumers for merchant-initiated acceptance of digital payments, in the name of convenience fee, he added.
An acquirer bank provides necessary infrastructure to the merchant to accept payment and facilitate acceptance payments through cards.
PAs facilitate merchants to connect with acquirers. In the process, they receive payments from customers, pool and transfer them on to the merchants after a time period.
While extant RBI regulations prohibit payment-surcharge for debit cards, Das pointed out that the RBI, in a recent regulation (Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways), seems to have allowed a fee (convenience fee, handling fee) to be imposed onto consumers by PAs. This acts as a surrogate for payment-surcharge, he added.
In the guidelines, the central bank said: “…Information on other charges such as convenience fee, handling fee, etc., if any, being levied shall also be displayed upfront by the PA.”
Das felt that the government and RBI should encourage discounts in a merchant’s selling price/convenience feeswhen payment is through BHIM-UPI instead of any other payment modes that are relatively expensive.
Like IRCTC that offers such explicit discounts for accepting payments through BHIM-UPI, prominent e-commerce merchants may take a cue to promote BHIM-UPI. This would boost BHIM-UPI volumes, he said.
Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a payment app that lets users make simple, easy and quick transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
“Ideally, expenditures to develop and promote asset-lite BHIM-UPI – an apposite digital alternative to cash – should be borne by the government and RBI.
“A budgetary support to the tune of ₹2,500 crore annually would on the one hand support BHIM-UPI and on the other render substantial savings on handling cash,” the study recommended.
Das underscored that a specific action-point on part of banks/PAs/payment networks/ RBI/ government should be to ensure that the ‘no surcharge rule’ is strictly applied and enforced for all merchant payments.
“Public awareness against surcharging should be promoted, along with developing streamlined processes of reporting a payment-surcharge and getting appropriate redressal,” he said.
The study said RBI’s Consumer Education and Protection Department needs to look into cases of merchants being overcharged by acquirer banks/PAs. These merchants are consumers availing the banking services, he added.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...