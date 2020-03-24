Push back closing of Nabard accounts by a month, says employee union

The All India Nabard Employees Association has urged the Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to push back closing of accounts by a month to April 30, 2020.

This will lessen the burden of the annual closing procedures during the lockdown enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, VK Bhosale, General Secretary of the Association, said in a letter to the Nabard Chairman.

He also requested that all client institutions such as the cooperatives and Regional Rural Banks should be allowed an extended repayment period from March 31, 2020. This is because farmers and SHG women members are facing an unprecedented crisis of lives and livelihood during the lockdown.

All offices should now work with only skeletal staff not exceeding 50 per cent of the total complement to ensure implementation of the business continuity plan. Other staff should be allowed to work from home. Those required to come to office should be provided with accommodation and transport, he said.

All Nabard offices should strictly follow the government guidelines of quarantine, isolation, and social distancing without any compromise, Bhosale said in the letter. All turnstiles and touch points that pose the danger of contamination should be strictly discontinued, he said.

The bank, as the principal employer, should ensure that pending salary and dues of the unorganised workers are paid immediately. This is in line with the nine-point action programme of the Prime Minister, Bhosale added.