Rajesh Mokashi resigns as MD& CEO CARE Ratings

A little over five months after he was sent on leave by the board, Rajesh Mokashi, Managing Director and CEO, CARE Ratings has resigned from the post. The company, in a regulatory filing on Friday, said that TN Arun Kumar, will continue to act as the Interim Chief Executive Officer. “While the board of directors at Friday’s meeting has taken on record the said resignation, the same is without prejudice to the xamination of anonymous complaints forwarded to CARE Ratings Ltd and any action, if required to be taken pursuant thereto,” it further said. Mokashi was sent on leave on July 18 pending the completion of the examination of anonymous complaint received by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and forwarded to the rating agency. This had been seen as a fallout of the developments at IL&FS, whose ratings had overnight been sharply downgraded. Our Bureau