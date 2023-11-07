The central government has appointed Goverdhan Singh Rawat and Ajay Kumar Sood as Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Rawat’s appointment is for five years from taking charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per a Department of Financial Services (DFS) notification.

Sood’s appointment is with effect from taking charge until his superannuation on August 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rawat and Sood were previously chief general managers in NABARD.

