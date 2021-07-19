Razorpay acquires TERA Finlabs

Razorpay on Monday announced its acquisition of TERA Finlabs, an AI-based risk tech SaaS Platform, for an undisclosed amount.

"TERA Finlabs is a Bengaluru-based startup that provides technology, risk and capital solutions to enable innovative embedded financing solutions for businesses," it said in a statement.

TERA Finlabs is an Indian subsidiary of UK based digital lender GAIN Credit.

This marks Razorpay’s third acquisition and comes following its foray into the B2B SME lending space with the launch of Razorpay Capital in 2019, the statement further said.