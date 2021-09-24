RBI allows banks to sell ‘fraud loans’ to ARCs

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday allowed loan exposures classified as fraud to be transferred to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs). This comes in the wake of banks reporting frauds aggregating ₹3.95-lakh crore between FY19 and FY21.
Stressed loans, which are in default for more than 60 days or classified as non-performing assets (NPA), can be transferred to ARCs. This shall include loan exposures classified as fraud as on the date of transfer.
Issuing the guidelines for transfer of loan exposure, including stressed loans, the central bank said the transfer of such loans to an ARC, however, does not absolve the transferor from fixing the staff accountability as required under the extant instructions on frauds.
Until now, when an account is declared fraud, banks had to set aside 100 per cent of the outstanding loan as provision. Under the new rules, banks can hope to recover a part of the loan. For ARCs, this will allow them to buy debt cheaper than regular loan accounts.
The RBI also said the transfer of stressed loans above ₹100 crore negotiated on a bilateral basis between lenders and permitted acquirers, including ARCs, must necessarily be followed by an auction through the Swiss Challenge method. Under the Swiss Challenge auction, the price bilaterally negotiated for the sale of a stressed asset becomes the floor price for inviting counter-proposals from other interested buyers.
Loan transfers are usually resorted to by lending institutions for multiple reasons ranging from liquidity management, rebalancing of exposure or strategic sales. “A robust secondary market in loans can be an important mechanism for management of credit exposures by lending institutions and also create additional avenues for raising liquidity,” the RBI said in a circular to lenders.
Under the new guidelines, loans can be transferred only after a minimum holding period (MHP) of three months in case of loans with tenor up to 2 years, and six months fior those with tenor of more than 2 years. In case of loans where the security does not exist or cannot be registered, the MHP shall be calculated from the date of first repayment of the loan.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...