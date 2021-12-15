RBI allows Payments Banks, SFBs to conduct Govt agency business

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Scheduled payments banks and scheduled small finance banks will be eligible to conduct Government agency business, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The central bank has decided in this regard in consultation with the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance (MoF).
Any payment bank or small finance bank that intends to undertake Government agency business may be appointed as an agent of RBI upon execution of an agreement with RBI, provided that the overarching regulatory framework prescribed for these banks is complied with.
This move comes in the wake of the embargo put in place from September 2012 by DFS on the further allocation of Government business to private sector banks being been lifted in February 2021.
In May 2021, RBI said that scheduled private sector banks, not having agency banking agreement with RBI, but intending to handle Government agency business, may be appointed as agents of RBI upon execution of an agreement with RBI.
This will be subject to the condition that the concerned bank is not under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework or moratorium when making the application or signing of the agreement with RBI.
The choice of accrediting an agency bank (including scheduled private sector agency bank) for any particular government agency business rests solely with the concerned Central Government Departments /State Governments.
Further, Government Departments/State Governments can discontinue the arrangement after giving notice to the concerned agency banks, keeping RBI informed.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...