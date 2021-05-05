RBI announces rationalisation of compliance to KYC norms

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced the rationalisation of compliance to Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.
The measures include extending the scope of video KYC for new categories of customers such as proprietorship firms, authorised signatories and beneficial owners of Legal Entities and for periodic updation of KYC as well as the introduction of more customer-friendly options, including the use of digital channels for periodic updation of KYC details of customers.
It has also announced the conversion of limited KYC accounts opened based on Aadhaar e-KYC authentication in non-face-to-face mode to fully KYC-compliant accounts as well as enabling the use of KYC Identifier of Centralised KYC Registry (CKYCR) for video-based customer identification process and submission of electronic documents (including identity documents issued through DigiLocker) as identity proof.
“Keeping in view the Covid related restrictions in various parts of the country, Regulated Entities are being advised that for the customer accounts where periodic KYC updating is due or pending, no punitive restriction on operations of customer accounts shall be imposed till December 31, 2021 unless warranted due to any other reason or under instructions of any regulator/enforcement agency or court of law, etc,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
However, account holders are requested to update their KYC during this period.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...