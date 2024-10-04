The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Aviral Jain as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 01, 2024. Prior to being promoted to ED, Jain was serving as Regional Director for Maharashtra. As Executive Director, he will look after the Legal Department, the Premises Department and the Right to Information Act (First Appellate Authority). The new ED has experience of more than three decades in areas of supervision, currency management, foreign exchange regulation and human resource management.

