The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Aviral Jain as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 01, 2024. Prior to being promoted to ED, Jain was serving as Regional Director for Maharashtra. As Executive Director, he will look after the Legal Department, the Premises Department and the Right to Information Act (First Appellate Authority). The new ED has experience of more than three decades in areas of supervision, currency management, foreign exchange regulation and human resource management.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.