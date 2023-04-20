HDFC Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director and Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director of the bank for three years with effect from April 19, 2023.

The RBI approval comes upon the recommendation of the bank’s Board of Directors, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

A meeting of the Board of Director will be convened in due course inter alia to give effect to the appointments.

Bharucha, who was Executive Director prior to his elevation as Deputy Managing Director, has been with the Bank since 1995.

Zaveri was Group Head – Operations, Cash Management & ATM Products prior to his elevation as Executive Director. He has been with the bank since 1998.

