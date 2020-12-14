Money & Banking

RBI approves re-appointment of Uday Kotak as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

Also approves re-appointment of part time Chairman, Joint MD

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank for another three-year period.

The RBI has also approved the re-appointment of Prakash Apte, as part-time Chairman, and Dipak Gupta as Joint MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval for the re-appointments of Prakash Apte as part -time Chairman; Uday Kotak as MD and CEO; and Dipak Gupta as Joint MD for a period of three years, with effect from January 1, 2021," the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

