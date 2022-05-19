hamburger

Money & Banking

RBI: Banks, ATM networks and WLA operators can provide interoperable cardless cash withdrawal

Our Bureau | Mumbai, May 19 | Updated on: May 19, 2022
Mobile payment with wallet app and wireless nfc technology. Man paying and shopping with smartphone application and credit card information.

Mobile payment with wallet app and wireless nfc technology. Man paying and shopping with smartphone application and credit card information. | Photo Credit: Tero Vesalainen

NPCI told to facilitate UPI integration with banks, ATM networks

The Reserve Bank of India has said all banks, ATM networks and white label ATM operators may provide the option of interoperable cardless cash withdrawal at their ATMs. 

“National Payments Corporation of India has been advised to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks,” the RBI said on Thursday.

While UPI would be used for customer authorisation in such transactions, settlement would be through the National Financial Switch (NFS) or ATM networks.

The on-us / off-us interoperable cardless cash withdrawal transactions will be processed without levy of any charges other than those prescribed under the circular on interchange fee and customer fee.

Withdrawal limits

The withdrawal limits for such transactions will be in line with that for regular ATM withdrawals.

Also Read
Slice launches UPI on its app

The RBI had in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies in April this year announced the introduction of interoperable cash withdrawal.

At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks.

The move is expected to enhance customer convenience and improve safety and also give a further push to digital payments as UPI is the preferred payment mode for many individuals.

Published on May 19, 2022
ATMs
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you