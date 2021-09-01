RBI imposes ₹25 lakh penalty on Axis Bank

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹25 lakh on private sector lender Axis Bank.

The penalty has been imposed for contravention of non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI contained in the Reserve Bank of India – (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016, the RBI said.

RBI conducted scrutiny during February 2020 and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with Axis Bank. It was observed that the bank had failed to comply with the KYC directions and had failed to monitor/carry out on-going due diligence in the account to ensure that the transactions were consistent with its knowledge about the customer, customer’s business and risk profile.

“In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the said directions,” the RBI said.

After considering Axis Bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the charge of contravention of / non-compliance with the directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, it further said.