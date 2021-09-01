Money & Banking

RBI imposes ₹25 lakh penalty on Axis Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 01, 2021

The penalty imposition is for contravention of non-compliance with specific provisions of directions issued by the central banker.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹25 lakh on private sector lender Axis Bank.

The penalty has been imposed for contravention of non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI contained in the Reserve Bank of India – (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016, the RBI said.

RBI conducted scrutiny during February 2020 and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with Axis Bank. It was observed that the bank had failed to comply with the KYC directions and had failed to monitor/carry out on-going due diligence in the account to ensure that the transactions were consistent with its knowledge about the customer, customer’s business and risk profile.

“In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the said directions,” the RBI said.

After considering Axis Bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the charge of contravention of / non-compliance with the directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, it further said.

Published on September 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

RBI and other central banks
Axis Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like