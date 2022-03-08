RBI launches UPI for feature phones, 24x7 helpline for digital payments

In what is expected to give a further boost to the use of digital payments, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday launched UPI facility for feature phones and a 24x7 helpline for digital payments.

“The two landmark initiatives being launched today represent two diverse and two significant dimensions of our payments ecosystem...,” Das said at the launch. He also stressed on the need for cybersecurity aspects and said systems should be prepared for such risks.

Helpful features

Called UPI 123Pay, the payment facility for feature phone users will enable people who do not have smart phones or those in rural areas to make payments through the UPI platform.

As part of the initiative, multiple solutions on UPI for feature phone payments have been launched including UPI payment through IVR Number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and proximity sound-based payments.

With these facilities, feature phone users would be able to perform various financial and non-financial transactions such as P2P payments, utility bill payments, NETC FASTag recharge, mobile bills, DTH, and mobile recharges along with linking a bank account, setting UPI PIN as well make an account balance enquiry.

Voice assistance

Customers will also be able to link bank accounts, set or change UPI PIN as well as check account balance hassle-free. Meanwhile, the 24x7 helpline called DigiSaathi will assist the callers with all their queries on digital payments via website and chatbot.

“There has been a huge increase in digital payments but a large part of this digitisation to people who hold a smart phone,” said T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, RBI, adding that UPI transactions are largely limited for the roughly 40 crore people with feature phones. “If we have to go over to the next stage of development, we will have to think of ways of how UPI will be available on feature phones and offline means,” he said.

Biswamohan Mahapatra, non executive Chairman, National Payments Corporation of India noted that as many as 40.49 billion transactions with ₹74.51 trillion in value have been carried out through UPI this fiscal, which is almost double the number of transactions in volume terms last fiscal and reflects increased use of digital payments including UPI.

NPCI aims to process a billion transactions a day on UPI by taking digital transactions to every household in the company, he said, adding that the facility will also help the RBI move to the objective of a less cash economy.