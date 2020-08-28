RBI likely to defer deadline for banks to meet last tranche of capital buffer

At the crossroads: Drug retailing needs new regulatory framework
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
The RBI may yet again defer the implementation of the last tranche of capital conservation buffer (CCB) by banks.
Reason: Investors want more clarity on banks’ asset quality, especially those in he public sector, as it is likely to be masked by the regulatory dispensations given to borrowers to cope with the Covid pandemic before committing funds for their capital raising programme.
CCB ensures that banks build up buffers during normal times (outside periods of stress), which can be drawn down as losses are incurred during a stressed period.
Considering the potential stress on account of Covid-19, the RBI had deferred the implementation of the last tranche of 0.625 per cent of CCB from March 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020. If CCB is not deferred, it will go up to 2.5 per cent from October 1, 2020 from the current 1.875 per cent, necessitating banks to raise capital.
Including CCB, the total capital ratio of a bank will go up to 11.5 per cent from October 1, due to the increase in CCB, against 10.875 per cent now.
The transition to full CCB of 2.5 per cent by banks was to be completed by March 31, 2019. But the RBI deferred implementation of the last tranche to March 31, 2020. In view of the pandemic, this was deferred again by six months.
A senior official of a PSB said given that 10 PSBs have been consolidated into four only recently and a few other banks are under Prompt Corrective Action, it may be appropriate to grant a six-month extension in the implementation of CCB.
Credit rating agency ICRA recently estimated that for FY21, the capital requirements of PSBs could be in the ₹20,000 crore to ₹55,500 crore range. For private sector banks, it could be ₹22,000 crore to ₹33,400 crore in FY22, it said.
Fitch Ratings underscored that raising capital remains challenging in the current environment.
“However, the new policy (allowing banks to restructure many types of loans) will reduce transparency over asset quality, which could further hinder some paths for capital-raising,” the credit rating agency said in a report.
Private investors, for example, may be more reluctant to participate in sales of stakes in PSBs until the impact of the pandemic on their balance sheets is clear, it added.
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
The pandemic has brought into focus the role of the Chief People Officer, who has to handle unprecedented ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...