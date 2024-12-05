December 05, 2024 09:42

India’s affordable housing segment is expected to reach ₹67 trillion by 2030 and demand is expected to be around 31.2 million units. However, there exists a mismatch in the definition of affordable housing when one compares how policy-makers and developers see it, said Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director – Research Advisory, Infrastructure & Valuation, Knight Frank India and Lead, CII Task Group on Affordable Housing.

For instance, between 2019 and 2024, the average launch prices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) increased at a CAGR of 8 per cent for residential units below 30 sqm (EWS category) vs 4.4 per cent for a residential unit between 60 and 160 sqm (MIG).

