Here are the major live updates related to the latest bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Here are the highlights from the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings from October’24, August’24, June’24 & April’24.
Recap of RBI MPC Meeting October 2024 - Key Highlights & Outcomes
- Benchmark short-term lending rate (repo) kept unchanged at 6.5%
- Status quo on rate since February 2023
- Monetary policy stance changed to ‘neutral’
- It was the first meeting of the reconstituted MPC
- GDP growth projection for FY25 retained at 7.2%
- GDP growth forecast for Q2 at 7%; Q3 at 7.4%; and Q4 at 7.4%
- Inflation projection for FY25 retained at 4.5%
- UPI123PAY (for feature phone) per transaction limit doubled to ₹10,000
- UPI Lite wallet limit increased to ₹5,000 and per-transaction limit hiked to ₹1,000
- Next meeting of MPC scheduled during December 4 to 6
ALL UPDATES
- December 05, 2024 09:42
RBI MPC Live Updates: Policy revision, aligning affordable housing definition with the residential markets required: Gulam Zia of Knight Frank
India’s affordable housing segment is expected to reach ₹67 trillion by 2030 and demand is expected to be around 31.2 million units. However, there exists a mismatch in the definition of affordable housing when one compares how policy-makers and developers see it, said Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director – Research Advisory, Infrastructure & Valuation, Knight Frank India and Lead, CII Task Group on Affordable Housing.
For instance, between 2019 and 2024, the average launch prices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) increased at a CAGR of 8 per cent for residential units below 30 sqm (EWS category) vs 4.4 per cent for a residential unit between 60 and 160 sqm (MIG).
- December 05, 2024 08:56
RBI MPC Live Updates: This MPC holds even greater significance as GDP has slowed to 5.4% and inflation has surged to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October.
The persisting rise in vegetable prices dealt a body blow to headline retail inflation with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October. While Chhattisgarh recorded the highest rate of inflation at 8.8 per cent, Delhi saw the lowest at 4 per cent.
With latest reading, headline inflation has breached the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) tolerance range of 2-6 per cent after a gap of 13 months. Now, experts believe that with print exceeding 6 per cent mark, rate review by MPC is unlikely in December and very remote in February.
- December 05, 2024 08:52
RBI MPC Meeting Live Updates: In October 2024 Meeting, it was predicted that the GDP would grow at 7% for Q2 FY25. Shockingly, GDP grew only at 5.4%
Manufacturing dragged the economic growth based on Gross Domestic Products (GDP) to 5.4 per cent during July-September quarter of current fiscal year. It was 6.7 per cent during April-June quarter and 8.1 during corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
According to data released by the Statistics Ministry, real GVA (Gross Value Added) has grown by 5.6 per cent in Q2 of FY25 against the 7.7 per cent in Q2 of the previous financial year. Nominal GVA witnessed a growth rate of 8.1 per cent in Q2 of FY25 against 9.3 per cent growth rate in Q2 of FY24.
- December 04, 2024 18:55
RBI MPC Meeting live updates: RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for August 2024
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate on hold at 6.50 per cent, even as it continued with its disinflationary stance of “withdrawal of accommodation”. Both decisions were made by a 4-to-2 majority.
“Ensuring price stability will ensure growth. With GDP growth holding well, we decided to hold the repo rate,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said after the 50 th MPC meeting.
- December 04, 2024 18:54
RBI MPC Meeting live updates: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged; changes stance to neutral for October 2024
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent at its bi-monthly meeting by a majority of 5 out of 6 members.
The MPC, however, unanimously decided to change the policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation even as it decided to remain unambiguously focused on inflation target. This could be a precursor to a rate cut in February, say experts.
- December 04, 2024 18:53
RBI MPC Meeting live updates: Change in stance doesn’t mean that the next step is a rate cut in the very next meeting; RBI Guv Das
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said a change in stance doesn’t mean that the next step is a rate cut in the very next meeting.
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which met from October 7-9, had decided unanimously to change the stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. However, it kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent by a majority of 5 out of 6 members.
- December 04, 2024 18:52
RBI MPC Meeting live updates: MPC should prioritise growth over inflation
The latest GDP (Gross Domestic Product) print, which shows the economy growing by just 5.4 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of FY25, is likely to put the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a quandary.
In its last two meetings, the MPC kept policy rates on hold based on a sanguine view of the economy. Taking the line that India’s growth outlook is resilient supported by brisk kharif sowing, festival spending and healthy credit growth, it projected growth at 7.2 per cent for FY25, with Q1 and Q2 projections at 7.3 and 7.0 per cent, respectively.
- December 04, 2024 18:51
RBI MPC Meeting live updates: RBI’s MPC meeting begins today, all eyes on central bank action on rising inflation
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI)Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to determine the policy rate in the country commenced today in Mumbai.
Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the three-day meeting will run from December 4 to December 6, with the Governor announcing the policy decisions on Friday, December 6.
This meeting takes place amid significant economic challenges, including lower-than-expected GDP growth, high inflation, and declining production levels, all of which have raised public concerns.
- December 04, 2024 18:50
RBI MPC Meeting live updates: MPC’s repo rate stance may remain unchanged amid rise in retail inflation
Notwithstanding the second quarter (Q2FY25) GDP growth slowing to a two-year low, the rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to stay put on the repo rate as retail inflation rose beyond its 6 per cent tolerance level in October.
The six-member MPC, which is schduled to meet from December 4 to 6, is seen giving primacy to bringing down retail inflation to 4 per cent.
The MPC members are expected to hold their ground despite recent observations of a couple of Union cabinet ministers and the chief economic adviser about the need for softer interest rates.
