RBI postpones MPC meeting scheduled to begin tomorrow

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), scheduled for September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020, is being rescheduled.

The central bank did not cite any reason for the rescheduling the MPC’s meeting. It only said the fresh dates will be announced shortly.

The August MPC meeting was the last one for external members Chetan Ghate, Professor, Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, former Director, Delhi School of Economics; and Ravindra H. Dholakia, former Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, who were appointed to the committee for a four-year term in 2016.