RBI raises limit for individual housing loan extended by coop banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to up the limits for individual housing loans being extended by the Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) and Rural Cooperative Banks (RCBs - State Cooperative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks) by over 100 per cent taking into account the increase in house prices.

The limits for individual housing loans for UCBs and RCBs were last fixed in 2011 and 2009, respectively.

RBI Governor Shakitkanta Das said, the revised limits will facilitate better flow of credit to the housing sector.

Commercial real estate financing

Further, in line with the dispensation available to Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) and UCBs, the RBI will permit RCBs to extend finance to ‘commercial real estate – residential housing’ (that is loans for residential housing projects), within the existing aggregate housing finance limit of 5 per cent of their total assets.

This measure will further augment credit flows from the cooperative banks to the housing sector, Das said.

The central bank has also decided to permit UCBs to extend doorstep banking services to their customers. This will enable UCBs to meet the needs of their customers, especially senior citizens and differently abled.